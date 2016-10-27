Maria Chin: Bersih have always provided notification to the authorities

PETALING JAYA: The Coalition for Free and Fair Elections (Bersih 2.0) has denied that it does not notify the authorities of any gathering it organises.

On the contrary, Bersih 2.0 chairman Maria Chin Abdullah (pix) stressed that they have always submitted notices or letters to the authorities seeking approval for any event they intend to have.

"It is the authorities who always decline to accept our notices or letters ... every event that we organised, we always submit a notice or letter to Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar himself and Dang Wangi district police headquarters seeking their permission.

"However, it is they who refuse to accept the notice or letter and this has happened not once but repeatedly," Maria said during a press conference at Bersih's office today.

She was responding to a claim by Khalid that the electoral reform group does not provide the authorities with any notice for any gathering they plan to have and that police would not allow the upcoming Bersih 5 rally to proceed without a notice from the organiser.

Asked when they intend to submit the forms to the authorities, Maria said it will be done soon as they are in the midst of finalising the details in the forms.

Maria Chin then announced that Dataran Merdeka will again be the main venue for Bersih 5 rally next month in a one-line reply as more details about the upcoming rally will be announced next week.

On a separate matter, Maria said Bersih is seeking to raise RM500,000 in donations from the public to fund Bersih 5 activities as well as future activities and programmes leading to the 14th General Election.

"Bersih 2.0 is looking to raise RM500,000 to fund the logistics, publicity, security, documentation and medical supplies for the Bersih 5 rallies in Kuala Lumpur, Kota Kinabalu and Kuching.

"At the same time, the funds will also be used for coordination and materials for the Bersih 5 convoy, cost associated with its planned legal action against the Election Commission due to the re-delineation proposal, as well as general expenditure for key programmes for the next two years," she said.