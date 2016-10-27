Malacca assembly approves motion appointing Abidullah Salleh as senator

MALACCA: The Malacca Legislative Assembly today approved a motion to appoint Kota Malacca Umno Division vice chief Datuk Abidullah Salleh as a member of the Dewan Negara to represent the state.

The motion, which was proposed by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Idris Haron (pix) and seconded by Datuk Latiff Tamby Chik (BN-Telok Mas), was approved by 22 of the 28 assembly members.

Abidullah, who is a former teacher from Kampung Tengkera here, has vast experience in various associations and non-governmental organisations as well as having played an important role in empowering Malacca Umno since joining the party in 1978.

Idris said since June 2013, Abidullah was appointed as the chairman of the Development and Coordination Committee in Kesidang, which is a DAP stronghold, but he managed to give excellent service to help the community in the area.

"Even though the majority of the people in Kesidang state constituency are Chinese namely 60%, assistance was given regardless of race, religion or political ideology," he said adding that among the infrastructure development were the Balai Panjang Mosque and Kesidang Health Clinic.

When met outside the assembly hall, Idris said Tan Sri Mohd Ali Rustam was not reappointed to the post because it was the state government's policy to propose the appointment of a Senator representing the state only for one term.

"This policy was made when Tan Sri (Mohd Ali) was the chief minister. The state government has to abide by the policy," he said.

The Malacca Legislative Assembly approved a motion to appoint Mohd Ali as a Senator on Oct 2, 2013 and the swearing-in ceremony was held five days later for a period of three years. — Bernama