Professional counseling service available to HSA fire victims

Posted on 27 October 2016 - 05:04pm Last updated on 27 October 2016 - 06:54pm

JOHOR BARU: Professional Counselor, Dr. Roslee Ahmad and his team have provided free counseling service to victims of Sultanah Aminah Hospital fire.

The lecturer of University Technology Malaysia lecturer when met at the hospital said his 16 psychology students provided their services on the day of the fire and subsequently.

He added the team rendered emotional support to reduce the anxiety of the victims and their family members.

He said four patients and two family members were given counseling and whatever support needed so that they can handle the trauma and emotional strains.

He added their main task was to listen and reduce their trauma level and anxiety.