Nur Jazlan: Irda to take immediate action to prevent re-occurrence of flash floods

JOHOR BARU: Deputy Home Minister Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamad (pix) has urged Iskandar Regional Development Authority (Irda) to take immediate action to prevent re-occurrence of flash floods in city and downtown.

He pointed out that some areas that need to be focused are Jalan Wong Ah Fook and Jalan Meldrum which are prone to flash floods.

He said Irda, as a developer of Sungai Seget rejuvenation project which consists of water treatment plant and re-construction of Jalan Wong Ah Fook, should tackle the flash flood issues.

The RM270million project has been delayed for a year, and is now expected to be fully completed by the middle of 2017.