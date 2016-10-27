Police destroy almost RM1m worth of gambling machines

Posted on 27 October 2016 - 05:50pm Last updated on 27 October 2016 - 06:34pm

LABUAN: Police destroyed 556 illegal gambling machines worth about RM1 million that were confiscated in raids between 2002 and 2014.

The destruction of the gambling machines was part of the police campaign against the increasing gambling habit among the society.

Labuan Police chief, Supt Adzhar Othman said the raids were conducted throughout the year as part of a crackdown on illegal gambling.

"We are destroying the machines as a signal that illegal gambling will not be tolerated," he said at a press conference, here today.

Sixty-four caretakers, four of them women between 18 and 51-year-old, were arrested in the raids and charged in court.

"Also arrested were 155 customers of whom four were women aged between 20 and 60-year-old.

"Labuan Police has achieved a milestone in combating cyber gambling. The operation will continue with focus on monitoring and searching small warehouses and other premises for the illegal activities."

Adzhar said at least 86 raids were conducted between 2015 up to this month on suspected gambling dens, with 30 of them found to be used for gambling.

"We also seized 57 modified computers, illegal slot machines and cash of RM9,859, believed profit from the sale of illegal lottery tickets.

"Five cases have been taken to court under the Common Gaming Houses Act 1952," he said. — Bernama