303 individuals receive Federal Awards today

KUALA LUMPUR: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Tuanku Abdul Halim Mu'adzam Shah today conferred Federal Awards to 303 recipients.

The Raja Permaisuri Agong Tuanku Haminah was also present at the investiture which was held at Istana Negara here in conjunction with the birthday celebrations of His Majesty on June 4.

Among the recipients was national diver Pandelela Rinong and national cyclist Mohd Azizulhasni Awang who were both conferred the Ahli Mangku Negara (AMN).

The list of recipients this time was led by Chairman of the National Fishermen's Association Datuk Mohamad Dolmat and seven others who were conferred the Panglima Jasa Negara (PJN), which carries the title 'Datuk'.

The other recipients of the PJN were Kuala Lumpur Hospital senior consultant surgeon Datuk Dr Zainal Ariffin Azizi; Secretary-general of the Malaysian Council of Former Elected Representatives Datuk Paduka Abdul Rahman Ibrahim; Chief Executive Officer of Arahe Solutions Sdn Bhd Datuk See To Chong; and member of the MCA Labis Division Disciplinary Board Datuk Tan Kok Hong.

Other recipients of the PJN were the Vice-president of Humaniti Malaysia Datuk Mohammad Tahir Rahat Khan; Deputy Chairman of the Sabah Economic Development Corporation (Sedco) Datuk Teo Kwan Chin; and Chairman of the Malaysian Red Crescent Society, Selangor Branch, the late Datuk Fatimah Sulaiman.

Three individuals were also conferred the Johan Mangku Negara (JMN), namely Penang Police Chief Datuk Abdul Ghafar Rajab; Chairman of the UMNO Council, Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) Branch, Associate Professor Dr Muhammad Hussin; and Head of ICT Advisory Unit at the Malaysian Administrative Modernisation and Management Planning Unit (MAMPU) Wan Mohd Rosdi Wan Dolah.

Meanwhile, 10 people were conferred the Johan Setia Mahkota (JSM), one the Johan Setia Diraja and 37 the Kesatria Mangku Negara (KMN).

The AMN was conferred on 85 people including Pandelela and Mohd Azizulhasni, while 159 received the Pingat Pangkuan Negara (PPN).

When met after the investiture ceremony, Pandelela told Bernama that she was grateful for the award, her first, and said it would encourage her to do better in sports.

Mohd Azizulhasni said his effort and sacrifices in sports were rewarded by the award.

"I am proud to be conferred this award especially since this investiture ceremony this year is the last before the Yang di-Pertuan Agong returns to Istana Kedah when his term ends on Dec 12," he said. — Bernama