Najib: NSOF proves the government's 'no-compromise' attitude in issues of security

The National Special Operations Force (NSOF) is an integrated, quick reaction force that acts as a first responder in any event that threatens the national security and interest. — Sunpix by Zulkifli Ersal

The National Special Operations Force (NSOF) is an integrated, quick reaction force that acts as a first responder in any event that threatens the national security and interest. — Sunpix by Zulkifli Ersal

The National Special Operations Force (NSOF) is an integrated, quick reaction force that acts as a first responder in any event that threatens the national security and interest. — Sunpix by Zulkifli Ersal

The National Special Operations Force (NSOF) is an integrated, quick reaction force that acts as a first responder in any event that threatens the national security and interest. — Sunpix by Zulkifli Ersal

KUALA LUMPUR: The fight against extremism and terrorism in the country reached new heights today with the setting up of the National Special Operations Force (NSOF).

Launched by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak today, NSOF is an integrated, quick reaction force that acts as a first responder in any event that threatens the national security and interest.

Najib said the setting up of NSOF, which reports directly to the National Security Council (NSC), reflects the government's commitment in issues of national security and public safety.

"The establishment of NSOF proves the government's 'no-compromise' attitude in issues of security.

"This is because we have learnt from the past, be it the fight against communists in 1948, or more recent ones. Can we be sure that the incident in Movida, Puchong in June will not happen again?

"It is with this in mind that we need to beef up our readiness and strength in curbing any form of threat that may likely happen," he said during the launch at Kem Perdana in Sungai Besi near, here, today.

NSOF comprises elements of special forces from the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM), Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM), and Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (APMM), and is almost fully operational.

Currently. it is made up of 17 officers and 170 combat troops who have been trained for over six months and will be stationed at the Kem Perdana.

"NSOF's establishment is based on the principle of the national blue ocean strategy where we will share our assets, abilities and forces, under a single chain of command.

"They will stay and train together to ensure readiness and so that they can be mobilised at any time," he said.

On NSOF's operating procedure, Najib said NSC would report to the Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar and ATM chief Tan Sri Zulkifeli Mohd Zin in the event of an incident, who would then refer it to him to give the nod to mobilise.

"This is made possible with the existence of the NSC Act. Our desire is none other than to protect the people. There are no other intentions or purposes," he said.

When asked why NSOF was established despite other security forces already existing, Najib said: "Before this, we would always ask who do we move when an incident happens. With NSOF, there'll be no more doubt."

In acknowledging terrorism as a clear and present threat, Najib pointed out that to date, 250 Malaysians have been arrested for involvement in Islamic State-related activities.

He also noted that another 32 have been killed while fighting in Syria and Iraq, while 60 are still fighting under the Daesh banner there.

At its early stages, all NSOF strengths and assets will be assigned from the other security forces, with new application to be open in the future so as not to further affect existing force members.

The first NSOF batch will be on duty for at least three years, while future intakes into the force will be assigned to a period of no less than two years.