KPWKM plans to introduce insurance plans for PWDs aged 15 and below

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM) plans to introduce insurance coverage plans for persons with disabilities (PWD) aged 15 and below.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim said the effort was carried out in collaboration with Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM), the body which regulates the banking and insurance sectors to find the appropriate insurance coverage plans.

"I urge all insurance companies to offer coverage packages suitable for people with disabilities, including children," she told reporters at the Parliament lobby today.

Earlier during Minister's question time in the Dewan Rakyat, Rohani said currently there were insurance packages offered to the disabled, aged 16 to 70.

"In a collaboration with BNM, on June 24, 2015, Allianz Malaysia Berhad introduced Allianz Ability Life, namely a life insurance plan renewed annually for people with disabilities with a premium of as low as RM50 per year with an insured amount of RM25,000 and RM70 a year for an insured amount of RM50,000," she said when replying to a question from Datuk Ahmad Nazlan Idris (BN-Jerantut).

Ahmad Nazlan wanted to know the ministry's efforts to help the disabled to have an insurance policy with affordable plans and premium rates in view of their difficulty in securing suitable protection plans with low premium rates.

Rohani said the government was committed to ensuring equal rights and equal opportunities were given to the disabled for their welfare. — Bernama