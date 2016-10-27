Prolintas fined RM40k for illegal water supply extension

Posted on 27 October 2016 - 06:27pm Last updated on 27 October 2016 - 06:54pm

SHAH ALAM: Expressway concessionaire Projek Lintasan Shah Alam Sdn Bhd (Prolintas) was fined RM40,000 by the Sessions Court here today for carrying out illegal water supply extension work five years ago.

Judge Slamat Yahya imposed the fine after the company, represented by its assistant engineering manager, Mohd Khairi Dahalan, 39, pleaded guilty to the offence.

According to the charge sheet, Prolintas was alleged to have violated the Water Service Industry Act 2006 by making illegal water supply extension from the main pipe owned by Syarikat Bekalan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Syabas).

The company committed the offence at Alam Impian toll plaza at Km 0.5A of the Kemuning-Shah Alam Expressway here on June 24, 2011.

The charge under Section 123(1)(a) of the Water Service Industry Act 2006, carries a maximum fine of RM100,000 or jail term of up to a year, or both, if convicted.

Meanwhile, National Water Service Commission (SPAN) in a statement said it was hoped that the case would increase public awareness on water theft and illegal water supply extension offences.

SPAN also called on the public with information about such cases to lodge a report to the SPAN Investigation and Enforcement Division at 03-83179333 or email to aduan@span.gov.my. — Bernama