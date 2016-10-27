Waste separation pilot project for Penang hawkers to be launched next year

Posted on 27 October 2016 - 06:31pm Last updated on 27 October 2016 - 07:15pm

GEORGE TOWN: A waste separation pilot project for hawkers is set to be launched next year by the Penang government.

State Local Government, Traffic Management and Flood Mitigation Committee chairman Chow Kon Yeow (pix) said the project is to start with hawkers at Jalan Macalister.

The Penang Island City Council, he added, was now in the process of fine-tuning the details which will be revealed soon.

He said waste separation was important for proper waste management to obtain a cleaner and greener environment.

"This will improve the solid waste management in Penang," he said after attending the opening of the Penang Climate and Clean Air Coalition (CACC) regional training workshop on waste management for climate change today.

Also present was Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng and state Environment, Welfare and Caring Society Committee chairman Phee Boon Poh.

In his speech, Lim said managing waste was one of the focus of his administration and pointed to the "No Free Plastic Bags" initiative started in 2009.

Under the initiative, retailers are not allowed to distribute free plastic bags to customers, those needing a plastic bag have to pay 20 sen for each.

He said the money collected from those paying for plastic bags go to the Partners against Poverty Fund which is managed by the state and used for charity.

"We have collected RM5million," so far he said.