Penang govt backbencher offering free legal advice to public, twice a month

GEORGE TOWN: A Penang government backbencher is offering free legal advice to the public, twice a month, at his service centre in Jalan Talipon here from Nov 8.

Komtar assemblyman Teh Lai Heng (pix) said he has engaged the services of two lawyers and the service, which would be available on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month, would only be on an advisory basis.

Those who come should still follow-up with professional counsel in bringing matters to the courts, he added.

He said the lawyers he has engaged, Gerald Mak and Ng Zi Yang, would be acting in their own capacity and the client would have to act for themselves on the advice given.

"This is to ensure there is no conflict of interest," he told a press conference today.