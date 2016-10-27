Anifah Aman in Paris for ministerial conference on peacekeeping

PUTRAJAYA: Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Anifah Aman's (pix) participation at the two-day Ministerial Conference on Peacekeeping in the Francophone Area in France ended Thursday (Oct 27) which reaffirmed Malaysia's commitment and continued support for the role of the United Nations peacekeeping operations in the maintenance of international peace and security.

Wisma Putra in a statement today said the ministerial conference on peacekeeping was a follow-up to the Leaders' Summit on Peacekeeping hosted by President Obama in New York in September last year.

The ministerial conference was chaired by the French Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Development, Jean-Marc Ayrault and French Minister of Defence, Jean-Yves Le Drian.

It said the conference focused on three objectives namely to ensure efforts undertaken by the international community to increase the resources of United Nations peacekeeping operations would benefit the francophone area and to further the discussions on reinforcing African peacekeeping capabilities in the

francophone area.

The conference was also to seek commitments in order to develop the French-speaking capabilities of UN and African peacekeeping contingents, it said. — Bernama