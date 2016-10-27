PLUS offers 20% rebate on electronic toll payment during Deepavali

KUALA LUMPUR: In conjunction with Deepavali, motorists using electronic toll payment at any toll plazas along all highways under the purview of PLUS Malaysia Berhad will enjoy a 20% rebate.

PLUS Malaysia Berhad managing director Datuk Noorizah Abd Hamid in a statement here today said the highways are the North-South Expressway, Butterworth-Kulim Expressway (BKE), North-South Expressway Central Link (Elite).

Expressway and the Malaysia-Singapore Second Link (Linkedua) Expressway.

"The 20% rebate will be given to all Class 1 vehicles (light vehicles with two axles and three or four wheels excluding taxis) using electronic toll payment, namely the PLUSMiles, Touch 'n Go and SmartTag cards.

"The rebate can be enjoyed by motorists using the highways for long distance or over 100km trips on Oct 29," she said.

Noorizah said on the said date, users still have to use their PLUSMiles, Touch 'n Go and SmartTag cards normally and the rebate would be credited into their accounts when they top-up the amount of their cards within the next three months (Nov 15, 2016 to Feb 14, 2017) at any PLUS customer service centres.

She said the rebate was one of the many strategies taken by PLUS to encourage motorists to use the faster-and-easier electronic toll payment.

However, she said the rebate would not be given to users paying the toll at Tanjung Kupang, Bukit Kayu Hitam, Sultan Iskandar Building and Penang Bridge toll plazas.

Meanwhile, she said PLUS had also issued travel time advisory (TTA) for the Deepavali celebration, which aimed at dispersing the traffic and prevent congestion.

According to the TTA, road users from the Klang Valley heading to Perlis and Kedah were advised to enter the North-South Expressway between 6am and 10am. "Those heading to Penang and Perak (North and Central) are advised to enter the highway between 10am and 6pm)," she said.

PLUS also expected the traffic volume at the highway to increase by seven per cent to 1.5 million vehicles daily from today to Nov 1, compared to 1.4 million vehicles daily on normal days.

The TTA is available at www.plus.com.my, and also at PLUS Twitter page @PLUSTrafik and Facebook page, PLUSMiles. — Bernama