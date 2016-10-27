Fast food company fined RM9k for failure to submit GST statements

SHAH ALAM: A fast food company was fined RM9,000 by the Sessions Court here today after pleading guilty to three counts of failing to submit the Goods and Services Tax (GST) statement to the Customs Department last year.

Judge Ahmad Azhari Abdul Hamid imposed the fine after Millennium Delight Sdn Bhd, represented by its director Cheew Yong Foo, pleaded guilty to all charges. Cheew also paid the fine.

According to the charge sheet, the company failed to submit the GST statements for the tax period of April 1, 2015 to May 31, 2015; June 1, 2015 to Aug 31, 2015; and Sept 1, 2015 to Nov 30, 2015, as stipulated under Section 41 (1) of the Goods and Services Tax Act 2014.

All the offences were committed at the GST Processing Centre, Level 1, Block A, Kuala Lumpur Customs Complex, Jalan SS6/3, Kelana Jaya near here, between July 1, 2015 and Jan 1, this year. — Bernama