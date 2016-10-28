Mentally ill lorry attendant ends life by hanging from lorry

BUKIT MERTAJAM: A lorry attendant, who is said to be suffering from a mental disorder, has decided to end his life by tying a rope around his throat and hanging himself from a lorry at Prai Industrial Zone 1, Prai here.

It is learnt the incident happened at about 3.44pm when the 35-year-old man, who is from Kampung Changkat Perah, Batuk Kurau, Perak, had expressed to the lorry driver that he wanted to end his life when they were on the way to make delivery to customer.

According to Central Seberang Prai district police chief ACP Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abdul Hamid, when contacted, the lorry driver thought the deceased was making joke and continued to drive to the client's location.

"Suddenly, the deceased had taken a rope, which they use to tie up goods, and tied it around his throat and also the passenger handle.

"Later, he opened the door and jump off from the lorry," he said, adding that the deceased had just worked for three days at a logistic company in Bayan Lepas.

Nik Ros Azhan added based on an initial investigation with the deceased's wife, the deceased was treated in Hospital Bahagia Tanjung Rambutan, Perak about three years ago.

"The wife said the deceased recently had told her that he had heard some voice is whispering at him and also felt someone had followed him.

"There are no criminal elements found at the scene," he said.

He said the body of the deceased had been sent to Seberang Prai Hospital for post mortem.

The case is classified as sudden death.