Coca-Cola M’sia extends partnership with GSC

PETALING JAYA: Coca-Cola Malaysia has extended its partnership with Golden Screen Cinemas Sdn Bhd (GSC) for another five years.

In a statement yesterday, Coca-Cola said it signed a new beverage concession agreement with GSC, which will see the continued presence of Coca-Cola at GSC cinemas.

Coca-Cola Bottling Investment Group Singapore–Malaysia–Brunei CEO Stephen James Lusk said the partnership with GSC is part of Coca-Cola’s continued commitment to the Malaysian market, in which it has invested RM1 billion since 2010.

GSC owns a total of 306 screens in 33 locations and a seating capacity of over 51,000 in Malaysia.