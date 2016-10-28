Holistic care at Arogya

TODAY’S fast-paced, ambition-driven and high-stress lifestyle has an unavoidable impact on our emotional, mental and physical health. The simultaneous pressures of achieving objectives within demanding time schedules often coerce us to imbibe pills, placebos and immediate remedies to suppress the pain or problem.

FOUNDATION AND PRINCIPLES

Arogya Holistic Care, combining the tenets of ancient Ayurveda and naturopathy, provides meaningful solutions by diagnosing the root of the problem to recommend remedial therapies.

The core objective at Arogya Holistic Care is to offer genuine, natural and effective alternative treatments, therapeutic care and health sustenance.

▶ Mission: to provide effective care for patients using natural, time-tested remedies administered by its team of specialists, nutritionists and therapists.

▶ Vision: to explore the best natural and alternative healing methods plus therapies to help patients achieve their optimum level of health and wellness.

REMEDIES AND SOLUTIONS

With over a decade’s hands-on practice, experienced Arogya therapists work closely with clients/patients to help them pursue more healthy and wholesome lifestyles. The range of therapies offered includes:

▶ Colon Hydrotherapy which has helped many clients overcome and improve their digestive health.

▶ Effective weight-loss programmes using ancient tenets of Ayurveda and naturopathy towards expediting and sustaining weight loss.

▶ Physiotherapy and Sports injury treatments which Arogya has recently developed in line with expansion plans.

Those who perceive “the need and importance of taking responsible charge of their own health” should visit Arogya Holistic Care.

Services offered

▶ Colon hydrotherapy

▶ Massage

▶ Physiotherapy

▶ Sauna

▶ Yoga

Colon Hydrotherapy benefits

▶ Prevents constipation

▶ Reduces risk of colon cancer

▶ Improves digestion

▶ Improves memory and concentration

▶ Helps bodymaintain optimal pH

▶ Hydrates body

▶ Aids in weight loss

▶ Relaxes and tones abdominal muscles

▶ Improves overall wellbeing