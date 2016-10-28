Cargo train slip disrupts north-south KTM line

IPOH: A cargo train slipped off the track at KM200.332 Kota Bharu-Lahat, Batu Gajah near here early today, disrupting Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) services on the north and south line.

KTMB in a statement said the train was headed for Tasek from Kuang, Selangor to collect a load of cement when the incident happened at 3.15am.

"Two locomotives and 25 empty carriages slipped and block the two tracks, preventing trains from continuing onwards. Passengers using the services from Kampar-Ipoh-Kampar will be transferred and ferried by bus.

"KTM Berhad apologises for the inconvenience and will furnish updates on the situation," said the statement.

Meanwhile, Perak Fire and Rescue Station, Zone One chief Mohd Khairul Jamil said no casualties were reported in the incident.

"The two train drivers did not sustain any injury; however, they have been sent to hospital for examination.

"There was a small fire at the engine part of the carriage and firefighters were only allowed to enter the location after the electricity supply in the area was shut off," he said.

He said 16 personnel and officers in two fire trucks were involved in extinguishing the fire and shifting the carriages. — Bernama