State government orders thorough examination of Malacca hospital

MALACCA: The Malacca government has ordered all relevant agencies to conduct a thorough examination of the safety aspects of the Malacca Hospital in the wake of Tuesday's fire at a Johor hospital that claimed six lives.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Idris Haron (pix) said today risks, such as outbreak of fires, had to be kept at the zero level while ensuring that fire-fighting equipment was always in good working order.

He said an examination of the electrical wiring should also be carried out on a regular basis.

"The relevant parties should work out the hospital's emergency response plan and the action to be taken during disasters such as fires.

"There should be no compromise in the matter, especially on the part of the management of the hospital. We have to make sure the hospital is able to provide the best healthcare service to the rakyat," he said.

Idris spoke to reporters outside the State Legislative Assembly at the Seri Negri Complex in Ayer Keroh.

The Malacca Hospital in Bukit Palah was established on Feb 12, 1934, and Yang Dipertua Negri Tun Mohd Khalil Yaakob as well as the state government itself had expressed the need to construct a new hospital to meet the growing health demands of the people. — Bernama