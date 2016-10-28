HSA emergency and trauma department temporarily closed

JOHOR BARU: The services and operation of the Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA)'s Emergency and Trauma Department have been temporarily suspended from today.

The department, which is part of the hospital's main building, was ordered to be temporarily closed in stages from yesterday.

"The Emergency and Trauma Department of Sultanah Aminah Hospital is closed until further notification. If there is an emergency, please go to the nearest government hospital or clinic," said a notice posted in front of the department.

Bernama reporters making news coverages at the hospital found the department deserted and quiet.

Yesterday Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr S. Subramaniam announced that the main building of HSA would be temporarily closed in stages to enable safety inspection works, including wiring, structure and related matters, which is expected to take between two to four weeks, to be carried out. — Bernama