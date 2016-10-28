Nov 15 mention for Bill Kayong murder case

MIRI: The Miri Magistrate's Court has fixed Nov 15 for re-mention of the case involving three accused charged with murdering Parti Keadilan Rakyat secretary Bill Kayong in June this year.

Magistrate Zuraini Ali Musa granted the re-mention after deputy public prosecutor Wan Mohd Izzat Wan Abdullah informed the court that the prosecution was awaiting consent from the Attorney-General's Chambers to transfer the case to the High Court.

Mohamad Fitri Pauzi, 29, Lie Chang Loong, 39, and Chin Wui Chung, 50, were present at the packed courtroom today and nodded when informed by the court interpreter that the case had been set for further mention on Nov 15.

Fitri, a bouncer, was charged on July 15 with murdering Kayong at a traffic intersection near E-Mart Supermarket in Jalan Miri-Bintulu at 8.20am on June 21. He faces the mandatory death sentence if convicted, under Section 302 of

Lie who is a pub owner was also charged on July 15, with abetting Fitri, together with Chin, who was charged on Aug 29, and Datuk Lee Chee Kiang, who is still at large, under Section 109 read together with Section 302 of the Penal Code.

Outside the court, counsel Abun Sui who is holding a watching brief for Kayong's family said he had received a reply from the Australian High Commissioner in Kuala Lumpur to his enquiry on the whereabouts and citizenship of Datuk Lee Chee Kiang who is believed to be in Australia.

The letter dated Sept 29, 2016, addressed to Abun Sui Anyit and Co Advocates and signed by Australian High Commissioner to Malaysia Rod Smith, stated that it was unable to furnish any details requested by the former, in adherence to the Australian Privacy Act 1988.

"We are still hoping the suspect can be arrested for trial here with goverment to goverment cooperation or Malaysia police and Interpol joint efforts," Abun added. — Bernama