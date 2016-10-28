Malaysia ticks off Israel over wall in Palestinian territory

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has urged Israel to implement its obligations under international law and to make reparation for all damage caused by the construction of the wall in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including in and around East Jerusalem.

Speaking at the United Nations in New York, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Dr Ali Hamsa recalled the advisory opinion by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on the legal consequences of the construction of the Wall in the Occupied Palestinian Territory on July 9, 2004.

It found that Israel's continued occupation of the Occupied Palestinian Territory and its construction of the 'apartheid wall' illegal under international law.

"My delegation had appeared before the Court to present our arguments during the hearing on this case.

"However, 12 years since the advisory opinion, we deeply regret the continued refusal of Israel to accept the Court's conclusion," he said in his speech at the 71st Session of the United Nations General Assembly on Agenda Item 70 on the Report of the ICJ.

The text of the speech delivered by the Malaysian civil service chief was made available to the media here.

On another matter, Ali said Malaysia hoped for greater support from the General Assembly in due course to the Malaysian-sponsored draft resolution on 'Follow-up to the Advisory Opinion of the ICJ on the Legality of the Threat or Use of Nuclear Weapons'.

"We've had the honour of presenting it annually through the First Committee since this milestone legal opinion was rendered by the Court in 1996," he said.

He told the UN gathering that Malaysia's foreign policy was premised on the principle of peaceful settlement of disputes and the concept of moderation which advocated mediation, arbitration, dialogue and negotiations.

"Failing dialogue or a negotiated settlement, the ICJ provides the avenue for member states to peacefully resolve their differences," he said. — Bernama