ATM deploys mobile hospital to HSA today

JOHOR BARU: The Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) deployed its mobile hospital to Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA) here today.

Army chief Gen Tan Sri Zulkifeli Mohd Zin said ATM was ready to assist for the sake of the people's welfare in Johor.

"As such the mobile hospital, including an operating theatre unit, is deployed to HSA today and will operate fully on Monday as required by the hospital," he told Bernama via the Whatsapp application today.

Yesterday Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr S. Subramaniam said his ministry would also ask ATM's to place its mobile operating theatre in HSA to enable minor operations to be done.

This need arises following the fire on Tuesday morning, killing six patients, four women and two men, who were warded at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) HSA South while one patient was saved.

Two nurses and a physiotherapist trainee were injured and are now receiving treatment at the Sultan Ismail Hospital. — Bernama