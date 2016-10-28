36 passengers, two bus drivers have a close call in accident

KUANTAN: A total of 36 passengers and two Transnational bus drivers had a close call with death when their bus skidded at the Kuantan-Pekan route, here early today.

Taman Tas Fire and Rescue Station Senior Fire Officer II Dzaini Md Zin said they received a distress call at 5.02am before reaching the scene 13 minutes later with four personnel, including an officer and one engine.

"Upon our arrival, we found that the all of the victims have been taken out of the bus with the help of the public," he told Bernama here.

However, Nor Dzaini said only three of the passengers, two men and a woman, suffered minor injuries, and were sent to the Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital for treatment. The bus drivers did not sustained any injuries. — Bernama