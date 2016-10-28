Five housewives arrested in drug orgy

JAKARTA: The secret activity of several housewives who gathered in a rented house in the district of Tambakreja, Cilacap, in Central Java was finally exposed when they were caught red-handed in a drug orgy.

Online media quoted Cilacap Special Anti-narcotics Police Force chief Sumanto as saying, the five housewives aged between 26 and 40, from several territories outside of Cilacap including Jakarta and Bogor, were high on drugs when arrested in a 7.30pm raid.

The police also seized two packets of syabu weighing 2.5 gram, drug-taking paraphernalia made from bottles, a weighing scale and cash amounting to Rp1 million (approximately RM300).

"Based on a public tip-off, police detained a woman and conducted surveillance for one month before raiding the house believed to have been turned into a drug-feast den for women," he said.

Sumanto said the suspects tested positive for amphetamine and were charged under the Drug Abuse Act, which carries a punishment of five years.

He said the origin of the women's drug supply was still being investigated and believe police could cripple the drug ring in the district soon. — Bernama