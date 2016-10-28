Dec 16 hearing for MAIS' application in 'Allah' CD case

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here today fixed Dec 16 to hear the Selangor Islamic Religious Council (MAIS)'s application to be an intervenor in a Sarawakian woman's judicial review application over her eight "Allah" CDs.

Justice Datuk Nor Bee Ariffin set the date in chambers when the case was brought for mention before her today, during which MAIS was represented by counsel Zirwatul Hanan Abd Rahman and Jill Ireland Lawerence Bill, by counsel Lim Seng Heng.

On May 11, 2008, the CDs titled 'Cara Hidup Dalam Kerajaan Allah', 'Hidup Benar Dalam Kerajaan Allah' and 'Ibadah Yang Benar Dalam Kerajaan Allah', were seized by Customs officers from Jill, a Melanau, on her arrival at the Low-Cost Carrier Terminal (LCCT) in Sepang.

On Aug 20, 2008, she filed an application for leave for judicial review to reclaim the eight CDs, naming the Home Ministry and government as respondents. On July 21, 2014, the High Court ordered the Home Ministry to return the CDs to Jill but did not issue a Declaration she had applied for, that she had the right to keep, use and import published materials containing the word 'Allah'.

On June 23 last year, the Court of Appeal upheld the high court's decision for the Home ministry to return the eight CDs to Jill within one month of the ruling date.

The panel also remitted Jill's application for the Declaration to the High Court.

The high court will hear MAIS' application to be an intervenor before hearing Jill's application for the Declaration. — Bernama