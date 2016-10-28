MMC: Jalan Raja Muda Abdul Aziz to be temporarily closed

KUALA LUMPUR: The lane along Jalan Raja Muda Abdul Aziz, near Kampung Baru is expected to be closed at night between Nov 1 to Nov 15 to facilitate road works in preparation for the MRT construction works.

In a statement, here today, MMC Gamuda Sdn Bhd announced that the lane closure would be at Jalan Raja Muda Abdul Aziz, Setia Sky Condominium and the intersection to Jalan Gurney and Jalan Tun Razak.

"This closure, affecting a 250-metre stretch of the fast lanes on both directions, will be implemented in stages from 10 pm till 6 am to facilitate road works in preparation for the MRT construction works.

"The traffic management plan is critical to facilitate the construction of S15 Kampung Baru North MRT Station, which is one of the 11 underground stations under the Sungai-Buloh-Serdang-Putrajaya (SSP) alignment," said MMC.

The company advised motorists to follow the directional signage during the closure and road realignment while the MRT project emergency response team will be deployed to help direct traffic.

"MMC wishes to apologise for the inconvenience caused," it further said.

For more information on the closure, the public could visit the MRT website at www.mymrt.com.my or www.mymrt-underground.com.my, Twitter @MRTMalaysia or @MyMRTUnderground, Facebook @MRTMalaysia or call the MRT Hotline at 1-800-82-6868. — Bernama