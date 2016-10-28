Dr Hilmi: Extensive renovations for HSA planned

JOHOR BARU: Hospital Sultanah Aminah (HSA) will undergo extensive renovations Deputy Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Hilmi Yahaya revealed after conducting a site visit on Friday.

The hospital will need a new ICU unit and operation theatre to replace the ones destroyed in the fire.

"We need to install safety wiring, gas pipes, purchase and install new medical equipment etc. All these are very costly, but we want to ensure the building is safe before we moving forward," said Dr Hilmi.

Some 470 patients in the affected building have been transferred to other hospitals in several districts, all surgery procedures will be conducted in hospitals in Kluang, Kulai and Mersing.

Dr Hilmi also praised the hospital staff for keeping composed and professional despite the stressful working environment.