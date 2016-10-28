Ringgit closes lower against US dollar

KUALA LUMPUR: The ringgit weakened further against the US dollar today, tracking the performance of emerging Asian currencies.

At 6pm, the ringgit was quoted at 4.1970/1020 against the greenback from the 4.1810/1900 recorded on Thursday.

Regional currencies mostly eased today on the back of an expectation of a US interest rate hike in December, as well as continuous bond selling activities by foreign investors.

South Korea's won, the Thai baht and the Philippines peso were among the regional currencies that fell against the greenback today.

The ringgit, meanwhile, ended mixed against a basket of currencies. It depreciated against the Singapore dollar to 3.0080/0126 from 3.0017/0090 on Thursday and strengthened against the British pound to 5.0960/0037 against 5.1134/1260.

The ringgit weakened against the euro to 4.5777/5848 from 4.5611/5725 and rose against the yen at 3.9865/9924 from 3.9922/9011. — Bernama