RM20 road charge on foreign private registered vehicles entering via Johor starting Nov 1

PUTRAJAYA: Effective November 1, all foreign private registered vehicles entering Malaysia via Johor will be subjected to a road charge (RC) of RM20, said Transport Minister Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai (pix).

He said the RC system had been activated at the two land entry points in Johor - the Causeway and the Second Link.

He said the RC would be collected each time motorists enter Malaysia via the Touch n' Go card.

"The initial collection exercise will only involve foreign private registered vehicles excluding foreign registered motorcycles," he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Liow urged all foreign registered vehicles to register their vehicle information under the Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) to ensure smooth entry to Malaysia once the VEP had been implemented.

"Not to be confused with RC, the VEP is an automated vehicle registration system and is part of the ongoing efforts by the Malaysian government to improve border control and monitoring, as well as comprehensive collection of entry point data that can be used for strategic planning, management and efficient enforcement purposes.

"While the implementation of RC and eventually VEP will only involve foreign private registered vehicles at the two entry points in Johor initially, this exercise will be extended throughout the 12 entrances to Malaysia in stages," it said.

Liow said Transport Ministry would provide updates and announcement on the implementation date for VEP. — Bernama