434,535 SPM candidates this year

Posted on 28 October 2016 - 08:24pm Last updated on 28 October 2016 - 09:19pm

PUTRAJAYA: A total 434,535 candidates registered to sit for the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia this year, according to the Ministry of Education.

In a statement today, it said the SPM would be held from Nov 7 till Dec 6, involving 3,732 examination centres and 32,220 invigilators.

The ministry said 377,194 2016 or 86.8% of the candidates are from government schools, government aided schools and government aided religious schools.

Candidates of schools under government agencies other than the Education Ministry such as Mara Junior Science College make up 9,094 or 2.1%.

A total 7,931 candidates (1.8%) are from state religious secondary schools, private schools registered with the ministry (12,847 or 3%), independent candidates (25,713 or 5.9%), and people's religious secondary schools (1,756 or 0.3%).

"The Examination Board reminds all 2016 SPM candidates to refer to the examination schedule for information on time of examination and instructions and warnings which must be complied with when the examination takes place next month."

The ministry said the examination schedule could be downloaded from the Examination Board website at http://lp.moe.gov.my.

"Candidates are reminded to bring along their identity cards to the examination centre to ensure that management and handling of the examination proceeds smoothly," it added. — Bernama