Factory supervisor wins two medals at the Culinary Olympics 2016

SEPANG: Armed with the fruit and vegetable carving knowledge he learned from YouTube and the experience he gained when receiving orders of food carving for wedding receptions, Shahrizan Md Eser can now be proud of his achievement when he managed to grab two medals at a prestigious international culinary competition recently.

Driven by his keen interest in that field and the determination to make the country proud, the supervisor at an aluminum factory in Puchong, Selangor used his own money and took leave from work to enable him to participate in the Culinary Olympics 2016 competition in Erfurt, Germany.

Shahrizan, 35, won a silver medal in the vegetables carving category and a bronze medal in the fruit carving category in the competition which took place from Oct 22 to 25.

"I took two weeks off for this competition and I think winning the two medals is worth all the sacrifices I made. I put my interests ahead of everything else," he told reporters on arrival at the KL International Airport, here today.

Also arriving today were three other Malaysian representatives to the competition - two lecturers from the Department of Tourism and Hospitality, Sultan Idris Shah Polytechnic, Sabak Bernam in Selangor Mohd Yusof Yaakob, 36, and Shahrizal Ahmad Selo, 36, as well as Management Science University student Muhammad Haziq Hazwan Ruslin, 23.

Overall, Malaysia collected one silver and four bronze medals. Mohd Yusof took home two bronze medals in the fruits carving and individual practical categories while Muhammad Haziq Hazwan won a bronze medal for the individual practical category.

Shahrizan said his interest in the vegetables and fruits carving art began when he saw the work of his friends involved in the culinary field and he started learning to carve through YouTube in late 2012.

"I have never attended any formal class on carving because I do not know from where to start, so I got myself trained every day through YouTube," he said.

For Mohd Yusof, he faced stiff competition from participants from Italy and Taiwan, who were considered as the superpowers of Europe and Asia in the competition.

Besides having been preparing for this competition for three years, Mohd Yusof said he and other representatives had also participated in several South East Asia and Asia level competitions.

"As we go there without a manager, we had to explore Frankfurt city on our own to get to Erfurt as well as had to purchase all of our culinary equipment for the competition. That was a very valuable experience," he said.

The Culinary Olympics, also known as Internationale Kochkunst Ausstellung, is among the most prestigious culinary competitions in the world that is being held every four years. — Bernama