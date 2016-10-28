Three modules of military mobile operation theatre brought in from tomorrow

Posted on 28 October 2016 - 08:30pm Last updated on 28 October 2016 - 08:58pm

JOHOR BARU: Three modules of the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) Mobile Operation Theatre Forward Hospital will be brought in stages to the Sultanah Aminah Hospital beginning tomorrow.

Director General of ATM's Health Services Division, Lt Gen Datuk Dr Abd Razak Md Yusof and Johor Health Director Dr Rooshaimi Merican A Rahim Merican visited the site for the facilities today.

Earlier, ATM chief Gen Tan Sri Zulkifeli Md Zain announced the assistance to provide the mobile hospital including an operations theatre unit to HSA.

It is understood that the unit could be used to perform 70 small operations within 24 hours.

The unit will be placed in three parking lots in front of the Emergency and Trauma Unit of the hospital's main building.

Meanwhile, the owners of retail outlets on the ground floor of the hospital's main building have started moving out their goods after the building was ordered closed by the Health Ministry for safety reasons. — Bernama