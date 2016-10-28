Azmin: Selangor confident of retaining Malaysia Cup

DENGKIL: Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali (pix) is confident that the Selangor football team will defeat Kedah in the Malaysia Cup final at Shah Alam Stadium on Sunday.

He said apart from the rising form of The Red Giants, the confidence to retain the trophy they won last season was also voiced out by team captain Muhammad Shahrom Kalam in their meeting last week.

"I saw for myself the training they underwent and God willing with the spirit, commitment and focus as they have pledged, the Malaysia Cup will remain in Selangor," he said.

Mohamed Azmin, who is Football Association of Selangor (FAS) president, was met by reporters after a handing over of keys ceremony to 83 participants of Kampung Jenderam Hilir house extension programme in Taman Jenderam Murni here today.

Defending champions Selangor will face Kedah in the 2016 Malaysia Cup final after a 5-1 aggregate victory over T-Team while Kedah won with a 2-1 aggregate score against PDRM (Police), in the semi-finals.

On rewards if Selangor emerge as champions, Mohamed Azmin said the matter would only be announced after his meeting with the players tonight.

He also commended the impact temporary coach K. Gunalan has made in taking Selangor to the final despite coming in at a time when the team was in the doldrums.

Gunalan, a former Selangor player in the 90's, was appointed to take over the remaining Super League and Malaysia Cup matches in early August, replacing Zainal Abidin Hassan who had his contract terminated.

Meanwhile, in ALOR STAR, Kedah were equally resolute of snatching the cup in the final.

Kedah chief coach, Tan Cheng Hoe said with the confidence and high morale shown by all players, Kedah would be able put up their best performance in the final.

"I am confident we can deliver the trophy. Preparations have already been completed and we will carry out the final training session at the Shah Alam Stadium before the big fight on Sunday," he told reporters at the Sultan Abdul Halim Airport before the team left for KLIA for the all-important date. — Bernama