Manicure ideas for a stylish Halloween

IF full-blown Halloween fancy dress isn't your thing, then a ghoulish manicure is the ideal subtle but fun nod to the holiday. Follow the advice of these beauty vloggers and you'll have perfectly scary nails.

Naio Nails has created a tutorial for a simple yet sophisticated look focusing on vampires and witches. The vlogger suggests using stiletto-tipped acrylics as a base, covered in a dark glittery blue or purple hue respectively. For the vampire, she lines the nail bed with black before using a peach tone to free-paint the face, complete with red eyes and fangs. The witch is crafted using simple shapes and the same peach facial hue, complete with green eye dots and a red hat. Both designs are sealed with glossy polish hardener to keep them intact. Watch the tutorial at youtu.be/T3UDXEYxIfc.

For a simpler look, Sophdoesnails has created a tutorial requiring five polish colours. After painting all but her middle nail (which she paints white) orange with a glittery top coat, she paints the bottom third of her middle nail yellow, using a striping tool. The middle third is painted orange and the top section left white. A pumpkin nail is crafted by painting thin vertical yellow stripes over the orange, green vegetation at the nail bed and black triangular eyes and a mouth, while a simple black web design gives the illusion of a spider's web on another nail. The final design sees her use black polish to create a miniature bat pattern. Watch the tutorial at youtu.be/sfRf86MO6lA.

Meanwhile, Cutepolish has no less than 10 designs on offer – from a simple ghost pattern that requires nothing more than a white base, three black dots for the eyes and mouth and some painted-on eyebrows, to a dripping slime design that features a pretty lilac base and green 'slime' polish applied in drips using a dotting tool. She stresses the need to prep with a base coat to prevent staining, particularly when using base colours such as orange or green. Watch the tutorial at youtu.be/qVGc7vSB1z0.

Whether you want to go all out or just replicate one of the above designs as a feature nail, this is one of the prettiest ways to get to grips with Halloween. — AFP Relaxnews