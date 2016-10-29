Deepavali charity treats for the needy families

KUALA LUMPUR: Ten needy families from PPR Sri Pantai, Pantai Dalam were feted by Great Vision Charity Association (GVCA) through their ‘Shopping Buddies Program’ in conjunction with the coming Deepavali celebrations.

Each needy family was given RM100 cash vouchers to purchase essential household goods. Accompanied by volunteers, the families had a fun shopping spree at Tesco Scott Garden.

The association representative, Ms Chor Mun Yan commented, “The purpose of this charity program is to ease the household burden of poor families.”

“One of the Hindu needy family who live a frugal life was unemployed due to his disability after an accident. Relying on only the subsidy from the welfare department, it is clearly not enough to support his living.” said Ms Chor.

One of the hardcore-poor Hindu family, Arumugam Raju thanked the association for the help that he received to prepare him for the upcoming Deepavali celebrations.

During shopping session, some poor families rushed to buy cooking oil due to speculation of the price might increase after the removal of subsidies. Other goods that the families commonly picked up were necessity daily goods such as rice, flour, egg etc.

After the shopping session, the families were invited to have lunch in the hypermarket. They seemed so happy and expressed their appreciation and gratitude to the volunteers before being chauffeured back to their homes.

One of the student volunteer Mr Calvin Chen Khin Ho who helped during the event, also expressed his happiness for the chance to learn about giving back to the society and had a hands-on interaction with the underprivileged community.

For details on Great Vision Charity Association, visit their official website at www.persatuanharapanmulia.wordpress.com or write to them at persatuanharapanmulia@gmail.com.