UMS' collaborative agricultural efforts will assist state govt: CM

SANDAKAN: Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS)'s collaboration with relevant government and private agencies would assist the state in developing agriculture-based industries.

To this end, said Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Musa Aman, a number of agreements had been inked between UMS and Felda Global Venture Berhad, "which will greatly benefit the agricultural industry in Sabah".

"Similarly with the agreement signed today between UMS' Sustainable Agriculture Faculty and Sabah Forestry Department and Hafiz Farm Sdn Bhd."

He said this while launching the Farmers Carnival in conjunction with the faculty's 10th anniversary at Batu 10 here, today.

Musa who is also Sungai Sibuga assemblyman, acknowledged that UMS possessed institutes and centres that play a significant role in agricultural development particularly through agricultural research.

He cited the Oil Palm Research Centre currently at UMS Sandakan as among them. — Bernama