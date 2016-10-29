MotoGP at Sepang International Circuit until 2021

SEPANG: Dorna Sports and Sepang International Circuit (SIC) have announced a renewal of their contract that will see the FIM MotoGP World Championship remain at the venue until 2021.

The Sepang International Circuit was confirmed as a permanent circuit on the MotoGP Calendar for the next five years and will host Round 17 of the 18-leg World Motorcycle Championship.

The contract renewal sees the relationship between SIC and Dorna stronger than ever, ready to continue both showcasing and developing the future of motorcycling in both the Asia Pacific region and worldwide.

Chairman of SIC, Tan Sri Azman Yahya said they signed a contract extension for another five years ending in 2021.

"I'm happy to inform that we have signed a contract extension for another five years, ending 2021, that was completed this morning. We will continue with MotoGP for the next five years.

"I think we will see even better response from the public. I'm very pleased to announce this as it's my first negotiation as the Chairman of Sepang, and I hope our decision is supported and welcomed," Azman told a press conference at the SIC Media Centre here today.

CEO of SIC, Datuk Razlan Razali said it was not very difficult to convince the Malaysian government to support the Malaysian Grand Prix because SIC achieved record breaking crowds every year.

"MotoGP is no longer just a spectacle for Malaysians, it is now a platform for young Malaysian talent to compete in the world championship and on home ground. I think that is key to the Malaysian GP.

"At the same time, it is not just an agreement between Dorna and SIC – it's the partnership we have and the support we have for each other; the common interest we have to promote this event better and better every year," said Razlan.

Meanwhile, Dorna Sports CEO, Carmelo Ezpeleta said Sepang was not just hosting the MotoGP race, but also the Shell Advance Asia Talent Cup selection process that takes place here every year.

"We have been here since 1999 and it has been a long road together. We're extremely proud of the Malaysian GP, the increasing spectator numbers and the incredible spectacle.

"We are proud to renew for at least these five years. The way that SIC is understanding and supporting the motorcycling world is very important. Here the organisation is very good and we try and do everything together, and we are proud that Sepang International Circuit considers us such an asset," added Ezpeleta. — Bernama