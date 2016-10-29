Nur Jazlan: Pengkalan Rinting Watergate built with poor quality construction materials

JOHOR BARU: Deputy Home Minister and Pulai MP Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamad has taken Iskandar Regional Development Authority (Irda) to task for the second time within three days.

He said the structure of Pengkalan Rinting Watergate was not strong enough and some structures had been damaged because of the high tide and heavy rain on Friday, and could not function properly.

According to him, the Watergate was built by contractors appointed by Irda.

"Irda should go back to basics and adhere to its objectives outlined when the organisation was first set up.

"I'm very disappointed with the sub-standard construction materials used," he said after inspecting the Watergate today.

Nur Jazlan added that as a short-term measure, the Department of Irrigation and Drainage Johor Baru will clean up the rubbish that has blocked the Pengkalan Rinting Watergate.

About 6,000 residents from Kampung Pasir, Kampung Pengkalan Rinting and Kampung Pengkalan Marime live near the Watergate.

On Oct 27, Nur Jazlan had urged Irda to take immediate action to prevent flash floods in the Johor Baru downtown area as it is the developer for the Sungai Segget rejuvenation project.

The delay on the river reconstruction works has not only caused slow traffic on Jalan Wong Ah Fook, but also flash floods during the rainy season.