Wan Junaidi to represent Malaysia at COP 22 Conference in Morocco

KUCHING: Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar (pix) will be representing the country at the 22nd Conference of Parties (COP 22) to the Paris Agreement on Climate Change which will be held in Marrakesh, Morocco.

He said he would be there from Nov 14 to 19.

"I will represent Malaysia at the ministerial level meetings.

"At the same time, I will hold bilateral meetings and discussions with ministers from advanced countries with a view to request for financial contributions under the Paris Agreement Climate Change Fund," he told the media here today.

Wan Junaidi added that such aid could not be given out yet as there was a need to review the procedures, modules and regulations by all parties.

"But we need to talk to the donor countries first. We need the funds to implement ceratin things, especially our reforestation programmes, pay for expensive patent rights on technology, technology transfer and capacity building," he said.

He added that an advanced group of his officials would leave for Marrakech much earlier. — Bernama