Khairuddin quit PPBM as he has no confidence in the party: Ismail Sabri

BERA: The departure of Datuk Seri Khairuddin Abu Hassan from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) shows that he has no confidence in the future of the political party, said Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said Khairuddin, who was Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad's staunch supporter, would certainly have remained in the party if he was confident that the party could bring down Umno.

"Khairuddin was among the most important people in the early formation of PPBM ... (he) was at the forefront of the party when he was first involved with Tun M (Mahathir), the people's declaration and the founders of the party.

"But when he left the party, I believe he has lost confidence and his departure from the party, despite its (the party's) young age, there appears to be cracks within the party," he said.

Ismail Sabri, who is also the Rural and Regional Development Minister, said this to reporters when approached after launching the 'Fiesta Bera 5' at Dataran Kerayong, here today.

On Thursday, Khairuddin announced his departure from PPBM effective immediately, saying that he had left the party to focus on the court case he was facing and to fight all forms of corruption.

However when approached by the media on Friday, Dr Mahathir as PPBM chairman confirmed that he was not informed of Khairuddin's resignation and that he needed to speak personally with Khairuddin to confirm the news.

In this regard, Ismail Sabri hoped that the rural community could evaluate and learn from Khairuddin's decision so as not to be easily taken in by the agenda promoted by PPBM and the future direction of the party.

Commenting on 'Fiesta Bera 5', Ismail Sabri who is also the Member of Parliament for Bera said the program provided a platform to highlight the entrepreneurship sector to the public, especially the younger generation, and it was not merely an entertainment programme.

The three-day Fiesta which ends tomorrow, is expected to attract more than 20,000 visitors. — Bernama