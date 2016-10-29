Kota Marudu police confirm arresting Bersih's Maria Chin

KOTA KINABALU: Kota Marudu police confirmed arresting Bersih leader Maria Chin today on suspicion of distributing leaflets on the Bersih 5 rally to the public in Pekan Langkon, about 131km from here.

Kota Marudu police chief Supt Mohd Izaan Abdullah said Maria was detained at 1.45pm before being brought to the Kota Marudu police headquarters for questioning.

"Maria Chin was arrested ... she is suspected to have committed an offence under Section 11 of the Printing Presses and Publications Act 1984," he said when contacted by Bernama.

However, he said Maria was released on police bail at 4.15pm after police concluded their investigations.

Bersih is a movement calling for electoral reform. — Bernama