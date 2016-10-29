Semenyih water treatment plant resumes operation early today

Posted on 29 October 2016 - 06:18pm Last updated on 29 October 2016 - 08:10pm

SHAH ALAM: The Sungai Semenyih Water Treatment Plant (LRA) which was closed following odour pollution resumed operations at 3.15am today.

Syarikat Bekalan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Syabas) in a statement today said water supply would be restored in stages as water in the reservoirs achieved optimum levels.

"Water supplies are being channeled to reservoirs in Hulu Langat, Kuala Langat, Sepang and Petaling districts.

"We are doing everything possible to speed up recovery process in the affected areas," it said.

Consumers may get latest updates and more details on water supply restoration via "mySYABAS" smartphone app or at www.syabas.com.my.

The Sungai Semenyih Water Treatment Plant (LRA) was forced to shut down more than five times this year as a result of contamination with the latest on Oct 23, following pollution at Sungai Semenyih allegedly due to industrial wastes from Nilai, Negri Sembilan.

The plant closure had resulted in temporary water disruption at several areas in Hulu Langat, Kuala Langat, Sepang and Petaling districts. — Bernama