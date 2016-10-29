Construction of Gemas-JB EDTP to start next month

SEGAMAT: Construction of the Gemas-Johor Baru Electrified Double-Tracking Project (EDTP) project costing RM7.13 billion will begin next month.

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai said the construction of the 197km double-tracking rail network was expected to be completed by the end of 2020.

"We're hoping that the project will have a positive impact on Johor's economy specifically as well as the country in general," he told reporters after visiting a railway site and its nearby areas that might be turned into buffer zones for the project, here today.

Liow also visited a buffer zone site near Tai Poh Yah Worshippers Organisation temple near here. — Bernama