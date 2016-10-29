Intensify efforts to clarify issues to fend off outrageous slander: Mustapa

KOTA BARU: The government will intensify efforts to clarify current issues to the people, especially to counter outrageous slander spread by irresponsible parties, including the one about the country going bankrupt.

Minister of International Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed said certain parties spread lies to scare people to create chaos in the country.

"It is slanderous to say we (Malaysia) are going bankrupt, bankruptcy means among others that the government cannot afford to pay salaries for public servants, we lay off the military and the police, unemployment, no money to refill your fuel and inadequate funds to reimburse the claims.

"We have the assets and properties that are more than sufficient to meet all claims and expenses," he told reporters after launching the Friends of N87 Kelantan Club here today.

Mustapa said the Budget 2017 tabled in the Dewan Rakyat recently, was well received by the people but there are certain quarters who spread lies to make the public hate the government.

The establishment of Friends of N87 Kelantan Club comprised veteran Umno members with the aim to continue to defend the institution of the president, to defend Umno and preserve the unity of the Malays.

Meanwhile, Umno IT Bureau chairman Datuk Ahmad Maslan said all IT bureaus at the divisional level must master social media to ensure all information were delivered efficiently.

"The bureau must give an explanation that is easily understood via applications namely on WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram," he told reporters after the meeting with several committee members of Pasir Puteh Umno division here, today.

Ahmad, who is also Deputy Minister of International Trade and Industry, said one of the things that would be given priority by the IT Bureau now was to clarify issues related to the 2017 Budget as they had been manipulated by the opposition to undermine and discredit the government elected by the people. — Bernama