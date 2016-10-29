Flash floods hit several areas in Penang following downpour

Posted on 29 October 2016 - 07:41pm Last updated on 29 October 2016 - 07:59pm

A car drives through the floods at Jalan P. Ramlee in George Town on Oct 29, 2016. — Bernama

People wade through flood water in George Town as flash floods hit several areas in Penang following heavy downpour on Oct 29, 2016. — Bernama

A car submerged in flood water as flash floods hit several areas in Penang following a heavy downpour on Oct 29, 2016. — Bernama

Flash floods hit several areas in Penang including Jalan P. Ramlee, Kampung Melayu Air Itam dan Jalan Masjid Negeri following a heavy downpour on Oct 29, 2016. — Bernama

People wade through rising flood water in Jalan P. Ramlee as flash floods hit several areas in Penang following a heavy downpour on Oct 29, 2016. — Bernama

GEORGE TOWN: Hours of downpours have caused flash floods, a mudslide and fallen trees in several areas in Penang.

Water level rose to knee-high at certain areas after the downpour which started at 1pm today.

Flash floods occurred in several areas including Bandar Baru Air Itam, Jalan P. Ramlee, Jalan Masjid Negri and also Sungai Pinang, causing drains to overflow.

According to Civil Defence Department Northeast Division chief Maxwell Panchai, the department had also received a report that a mudslide occurred in Farlim due to the downpours.

"So far, there are no human casualities reported in the mudslide, but we will continue to conduct the operations to assist the public.

"Up until now, we are carrying out several operations in the affected areas," he told theSun when contacted.

As of 6pm, the water level in Sungai Pinang reached 2.89 metres which exceeds the dangerous level.

Meanwhile, State Local Government, Traffic Management and Flood Mitigation Committee chairman Chow Kon Yeow, when contacted, said the state drainage and irrigation department is currently collecting data on the downpour.

He said a statement would be issued once the department has compiled all the data.