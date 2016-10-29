Princess Anne expects to make a two-day study tour to Sarawak tomorrow

KUCHING: Princess Anne of Great Britain is expected to arrive here tomorrow for a two-day study tour to the state.

According to the Information Department advisory note here today, soon after her arrival at the Kuching International Airport in the afternoon, she would proceed on her tour to the Sarawak Energy Berhad office.

This will be followed by a tour to the Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) office in the city.

Later in the evening she will pay a courtesy call on Chief Minister Tan Sri Adenan Satem at a hotel here.

She will make a similar call on the Head of State Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud and his wife Toh Puan Raghad Kurdi Taib before attending a welcoming dinner in her honour hosted by the chief minister at the same venue.

On Monday evening Princess Anne, who is a patron of the Association of Emerging Leaders Dialogue which is under the flagship of the Commonwealth, will attend a dinner reception for participants hosted by the state government for all delegates of the Emerging Leaders Dialogue Asia event.

The dialogue, hosted by the Commonwealth Study Conference Association of Malaysia (Coscam) and Association of Emerging Leaders' Dialogue (AELD) started yesterday in Kuala Lumpur and will end on Nov 1.

The dialogue, which involves 82 participants from 25 countries, is themed "Leadership for Sustainable Development".

The participants will attend study tours in the Klang Valley, Malacca, Johor, Pahang, Sabah as well as Kuching. — Bernama