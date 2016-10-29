ATM field hospital to be located at HSA for two weeks

JOHOR BARU: The Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) field hospital will be located at the Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA) for two weeks to ensure smooth operations, said ATM Health Services Division director-general Lt Gen Datuk Dr Abd Razak Md Yusuff.

He said the five modular medical units of the field hospital would be operating 24-hours daily beginning 8am on Monday.

The temporary medical treatment centre houses a ward, mobile operation theatre, sterilisation or decontamination, X-ray and dental service units.

Dr Abd Razak said when integrated, the five modular units would form a field hospital covering 244²m.

"This field hospital is capable of treating 50 to 70 patients and performing five to six resuscitative surgeries a day," he told the media today.

"This hospital facility has a proven track record to perform these tasks and though it has been in use for the past 23 years, the modular units are still in good condition as they are well maintained," he said.

He added that the field hospital was used in Namibia for six years, Somalia (five years) and during the flood disaster in Kuala Krai, Kelantan at the end of 2014.

"We had also used it during our two-week military exercise with Brunei and Thailand and there were no problems," said Dr Abd Razak.

In terms of staff manpower, he said ATM would leave it to HSA to decide on the specialist doctors and nurses to administer treatment but ATM would mobilise 20 to 30 military staff for maintenance and security purposes.

According to Dr Abd Razak, the field hospital was last set up at Kluang Hospital for two weeks for medical training. — Bernama