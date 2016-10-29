Muar police deny allegations of kidnap attempt on a child

JOHOR BARU: The police today denied allegations that there had been an attempt to abduct a child at Seri Tanjung, Bakri, near Muar, which had gone viral on social media and the WhatsApp application since yesterday.

The attempt that went viral caused concern among the locals over the safety of their children.

Muar police chief ACP Azman Ayob told Bernama today that the police had not received any report on the incident and considered it as false news.

Azman also cautioned the public against spreading unverified false news and to instead first check its authenticity with the police.

The incident of a grandfather rescuing his grandchild from a kidnap attempt at his house compound had gone viral yesterday. — Bernama