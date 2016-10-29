Police to record statements from 3 ex-ministers

KUALA LUMPUR: Police will record statements from three former cabinet ministers who are alleged to have revealed government secrets recently, said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar (pix).

"We have opened investigation papers over the matter and all individuals involved will be summoned to give their statements in one or two days' time," he said when contacted by Bernama today.

The former ministers will be investigated under the Official Secrets Act (OSA) 1972 for revealing government secrets including matters pertaining to 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Two non-governmental organisations, namely the Malaysian Malay Network Organisation (JMM) and the Kuala Lumpur Federal Territory N87 Club lodged police reports over the matter.

Former Deputy Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, former Rural and Regional Development Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal and former Second Finance Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Husni Hanadzlah had allegedly leaked government secrets when debating on the 2017 Supply Bill at the Dewan Rakyat. — Bernama